Trending Stories
Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

Football

Broncos Made The Right Decision To Draft Patrick Surtain II Instead Of Justin Fields Or Mac Jones

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Flaunts 'Island Boyfriend' In Checkered Bikini

Football

NFL Insider Gives Major Update On Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Celebrities

What's Going On Between Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson?

Celebrities

Dove Cameron Gets Bendy With Flexible Sunshine Stretch

Kelly Ripa Warned Over Cheeky Birthday Swimsuit Pic

Kelly Ripa close up
Shutterstock | 1296406
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa is getting warned that her very cheeky birthday swimsuit snap might well upset the one person who can't stand her "thirst trap" photos. The talk show queen is fresh from celebrating her 51st birthday with stunning beach pictures, ones originally posted by 50-year-old husband Mark Consuelos, with Kelly herself providing an encore.

Kelly updated her Instagram with a rear-view swimsuit shot as Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears posed dramatically between her legs. See why fans are thinking daughter Lola Grace Consuelos won't approve below.

Never Dull On Kelly's Instagram

Kelly Ripa backstage in dress
LiveKellyRyan/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Kelly's birthday was marked by a stunning beach shoot as Riverdale actor hubby Mark shouted out his wife over the weekend. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host, wearing a slinky black dress while posing on shores, then reappeared in a black bathing suit for a reminder of her killer figure, and it was definitely on show in her latest Instagram post.

The photo showed Jake going drama queen as he peeked between Kelly's legs, with a shirtless Mark seen nearby.

See The Snap Below

Turns out, Kelly wasn't alone in celebrating a birthday. Taking to her caption, the mom of three wrote: "Happy birthday @jakeshears ♎️ thank you for letting us be a part of your new album’s cover art. Coming soon!"

Lola, 20, has made headlines in the past for calling the "thirst trap" photos Kelly posts of Mark "disgusting." In fact, it's become a bit of a running joke on the star's Instagram - whenever there's a racy pic, fans predict Lola will be grossed out.

Fans Are Calling It

Kelly Ripa and Lola before prom
KellyRipa/Instagram

Gaining likes was a comment going right for Lola. The fan wrote: "OMG!! LOOOOOOLLLAAAAAA! come get your parents they are WILD!!

Another user, widening their comment to include sons Michael and Joaquin, told Ripa: "Not good Kelly...What do you kids going to say about these." This one seemed to go too far for some fans, though, who are now backing the former All My Children actress. "Her kids will think, "Wow our parents really take care themselves," one fan fired back.

'Lola Is Going To Be...'

Still pointing fingers at the cheek and Lola's possible reactions, a further user wrote: "I love this but Lola is going to be🤦🏻‍♀️ but mama and pops gots to have fun too 🥰."

August 2020 marked Lola discussing those "thirst trap" images with her mother via a People TV feature. The NYU student said: "That's disgusting. I had to block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don't even know if I follow you on Instagram still."

Latest Headlines

Anthony Fauci Is Repeating Mistakes He Made During AIDS Crisis, Columnist Says

October 5, 2021

Dove Cameron Gets Bendy With Flexible Sunshine Stretch

October 5, 2021

What's Going On Between Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson?

October 5, 2021

China PCR Purchases Surged Before First Reported Case Of COVID-19

October 5, 2021

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Linked To Steelers After Tweets About Coach Mike Tomlin

October 5, 2021

‘Shameless’ Showrunner Reveals Why Emmy Rossum Didn't Return, Talks Spinoffs

October 5, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.