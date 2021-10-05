Anthony Fauci Is Repeating Mistakes He Made During AIDS Crisis, Columnist Says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, has served in the American public health sector for more than five decades.

Fauci rose to national prominence during the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, when members of the LGBTQ community accused him of spreading hysteria and homophobia.

Now in charge of the U.S. government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, Fauci is once again being accused of inducing panic and spreading misleading information.