Trending Stories
Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

Football

Broncos Made The Right Decision To Draft Patrick Surtain II Instead Of Justin Fields Or Mac Jones

Celebrities

What's Going On Between Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson?

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Flaunts 'Island Boyfriend' In Checkered Bikini

Celebrities

Dove Cameron Gets Bendy With Flexible Sunshine Stretch

Football

NFL Insider Gives Major Update On Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

Dove Cameron Gets Bendy With Flexible Sunshine Stretch

Dove Cameron close up
DoveCameron/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Dove Cameron, who clocked 1 million views in 24 hours with her flexible splits earlier this year, is back to stretching it out on Instagram, this time during a classy and off-beat shoot. The 25-year-old former Disney star and Emmy winner has been delighting her followers with a photo showing her leg kicked right up against a wall, with the sunny snap marking yet another magazine feature - this time with *The Untitled Magazine."

Dove had also gone super-stylish in an all-cream look - check out the shot below.

Big Kick Energy

Dove Cameron bathroom selfie
DoveCameron/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Cameron makes headlines for a super-glitzy Rodarte evening look, one donned for a ballet outing in New York City. The Descendants star had been photographed at an unusual angle, almost affording a sideways finish as she stood between two white walls and leaning right over for a high kick.

Wearing wide-legged and cream sweatpants, plus a structured and peep-hole matching top with elbow gloves, the "We Belong" singer also sported chunky and heeled boots while raising her left leg high.

See The Photo Below

Dove, who wore virtually no makeup and her hair swept up into a bun, created a shadow with her arms, with a caption saying: "Hey" as it added a ton of near-illegible signs. The post currently sits at over 530,000 likes, with the top comment reading: "I would let you kick me."

"The flexibility tho," another user replied. "I have back problems," a third said, jokingly adding: "Girl, yeah, but at least ur hot." Scroll for more photos after the snap.

Affirmations Come 'True'

Dove Cameron tank top selfie
DoveCameron/Instagram

Dove, known for her love of mysticism and boasting a snake tattoo on her ankle - complete with the knowledge behind it - has been opening up on her career. Speaking to BeatRoute this year, the ex to Thomas Doherty revealed:

“If you’re steadfast in your goals, the universe conspires to make it happen,” adding: “I tell myself these crazy impossible things, and nine times out of 10, they come true! You just have to get out of your own way, and the molecules fill in the space you create.”

Glass Half Full

Dove, who has updated her Instagram crying happy tears and recently had a friend catch her crying, keeps it glass half full. In January, she told her followers:

"I’m happy to be alive. it’s very intense here. i’m feeling everything all at once and i can barely contain it. it’s good !! it’s painful !! i’m writing a lot of music right now. i’m excited to share it with you, all my feelings about this."

Latest Headlines

What's Going On Between Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson?

October 5, 2021

China PCR Purchases Surged Before First Reported Case Of COVID-19

October 5, 2021

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Linked To Steelers After Tweets About Coach Mike Tomlin

October 5, 2021

‘Shameless’ Showrunner Reveals Why Emmy Rossum Didn't Return, Talks Spinoffs

October 5, 2021

William Jackson Harper Replaces Anna Kendrick on 'Love Life' Season 2

October 5, 2021

NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns To Pelicans For Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas & Draft Pick In Proposed Deal

October 5, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.