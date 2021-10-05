China PCR Purchases Surged Before First Reported Case Of COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic in March 2020, which led to governments around the world instituting various public health measures to curb the spread of the dangerous disease.

Multiple vaccines are now widely available, but they are no longer as effective as they once were, due to COVID-19 evolving into new variants.

But what exactly are the origins of COVID-19? Some believe the virus originated in nature, while others claimed it leak from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.