Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kelly Ripa Warned Over Cheeky Birthday Swimsuit Pic

Celebrities

Robin Thicke Wanted Miley Cyrus 'As Naked As Possible', Per Singer

Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

Football

Broncos Made The Right Decision To Draft Patrick Surtain II Instead Of Justin Fields Or Mac Jones

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Flaunts 'Island Boyfriend' In Checkered Bikini

Football

NFL Insider Gives Major Update On Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Linked To Steelers After Tweets About Coach Mike Tomlin

Aaron Rodgers taking to media
Shutterstock | 66756
Football
JB Baruelo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to be one of the most coveted players on the market in the summer of 2022. Rodgers and the Packers may have managed to fix the issue in the last offseason, but most people believe that the departure of the veteran quarterback from Green Bay after the 2021 NFL offseason is inevitable.

Though he's currently focused on helping the Packers win the Super Bowl this season, Rodgers has already started to be linked to some of his potential landing spots next offseason.

Aaron Rodgers To Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers holding the ball
Shutterstock | 955189

One of the latest NFL teams that are being connected to Rodgers' name is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rumors surrounding Rodgers' interest in playing for the Steelers started when he talked about Pittsburgh and Coach Mike Tomlin on Pat McAfee's show before he and the Packers faced them on Sunday Night Football.

In a video posted on Twitter, the veteran quarterback admitted that he loves Pittsburgh and called Tomlin a "fantastic coach" who knows how to lead and players love playing for.

Aaron Rodgers & Mike Tomlin Share Cool Moment During Steelers-Packers Game

Aaron Rodgers waiting for the game to resume
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2012_Packers_vs_Giants_-_Aaron_Rodgers.jpg

In the second quarter of the Packers' 27-17 victory over the Steelers, Rodgers and Tomlin shared a cool moment. The Packers quarterback tried to penalize Tomlin's defense for having too many players on the field. Tomlin immediately noticed what Rodgers was trying to do and called a timeout before he got a penalty.

After what happened, Rodgers and Tomlin were caught interacting with each other on camera. On Twitter, Josh Hill of Fansided posted a video of Rodgers and Tomlin commending each other for their smart actions.

Aaron Rodgers Ignites Steelers Rumors

After the game, Rodgers once again heated up the speculations linking him to the Steelers after he made a comment about Tomlin.

“It’s a lot of respect,” Rodgers said, as quoted by Tim Benz of Trib Live. “I haven’t spent a lot of time with him. I’ve watched him from afar for a long time. A lot of respect for him. I just enjoy the way that he talks about his players. I’ve had some friends play over there. The stories are very consistent with the kind of day-to-day coach that he is. I like his demeanor. He fits that Iron City perfectly.”

Aaron Rodgers & Mike Tomlin A Match Made In Heaven

It won't be surprising if Rodgers decides to leave the Packets to play for Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Tomlin is currently considered one of the best coaches in the NFL. With his more than a decade of coaching, the 49-year-old mentor has made several achievements, including winning three American Football Conference (AFC) championship games and one title in Super Bowl XLIII.

Tomlin would definitely love to have Rodgers in Pittsburgh. He may no longer be in his prime but compared to their current starting QB, Ben Roethlisberger, he still has plenty of gas left in his tank and is capable of leading a team to the Super Bowl.

Latest Headlines

Robin Thicke Wanted Miley Cyrus 'As Naked As Possible', Per Singer

October 5, 2021

Kelly Ripa Warned Over Cheeky Birthday Swimsuit Pic

October 5, 2021

Anthony Fauci Is Repeating Mistakes He Made During AIDS Crisis, Columnist Says

October 5, 2021

Dove Cameron Gets Bendy With Flexible Sunshine Stretch

October 5, 2021

What's Going On Between Kaley Cuoco & Pete Davidson?

October 5, 2021

China PCR Purchases Surged Before First Reported Case Of COVID-19

October 5, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.