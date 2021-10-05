NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Linked To Steelers After Tweets About Coach Mike Tomlin

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to be one of the most coveted players on the market in the summer of 2022. Rodgers and the Packers may have managed to fix the issue in the last offseason, but most people believe that the departure of the veteran quarterback from Green Bay after the 2021 NFL offseason is inevitable.

Though he's currently focused on helping the Packers win the Super Bowl this season, Rodgers has already started to be linked to some of his potential landing spots next offseason.