NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Linked To Steelers After Tweets About Coach Mike Tomlin

Football
Shutterstock | 66756

JB Baruelo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to be one of the most coveted players on the market in the summer of 2022. Rodgers and the Packers may have managed to fix the issue in the last offseason, but most people believe that the departure of the veteran quarterback from Green Bay after the 2021 NFL offseason is inevitable.

Though he's currently focused on helping the Packers win the Super Bowl this season, Rodgers has already started to be linked to some of his potential landing spots next offseason.

Aaron Rodgers To Pittsburgh Steelers

Shutterstock | 955189

One of the latest NFL teams that are being connected to Rodgers' name is the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rumors surrounding Rodgers' interest in playing for the Steelers started when he talked about Pittsburgh and Coach Mike Tomlin on Pat McAfee's show before he and the Packers faced them on Sunday Night Football.

In a video posted on Twitter, the veteran quarterback admitted that he loves Pittsburgh and called Tomlin a "fantastic coach" who knows how to lead and players love playing for.

Aaron Rodgers & Mike Tomlin Share Cool Moment During Steelers-Packers Game

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:2012_Packers_vs_Giants_-_Aaron_Rodgers.jpg

In the second quarter of the Packers' 27-17 victory over the Steelers, Rodgers and Tomlin shared a cool moment. The Packers quarterback tried to penalize Tomlin's defense for having too many players on the field. Tomlin immediately noticed what Rodgers was trying to do and called a timeout before he got a penalty.

After what happened, Rodgers and Tomlin were caught interacting with each other on camera. On Twitter, Josh Hill of Fansided posted a video of Rodgers and Tomlin commending each other for their smart actions.

Aaron Rodgers Ignites Steelers Rumors

After the game, Rodgers once again heated up the speculations linking him to the Steelers after he made a comment about Tomlin.

“It’s a lot of respect,” Rodgers said, as quoted by Tim Benz of Trib Live. “I haven’t spent a lot of time with him. I’ve watched him from afar for a long time. A lot of respect for him. I just enjoy the way that he talks about his players. I’ve had some friends play over there. The stories are very consistent with the kind of day-to-day coach that he is. I like his demeanor. He fits that Iron City perfectly.”

Aaron Rodgers & Mike Tomlin A Match Made In Heaven

It won't be surprising if Rodgers decides to leave the Packets to play for Tomlin in Pittsburgh. Tomlin is currently considered one of the best coaches in the NFL. With his more than a decade of coaching, the 49-year-old mentor has made several achievements, including winning three American Football Conference (AFC) championship games and one title in Super Bowl XLIII.

Tomlin would definitely love to have Rodgers in Pittsburgh. He may no longer be in his prime but compared to their current starting QB, Ben Roethlisberger, he still has plenty of gas left in his tank and is capable of leading a team to the Super Bowl.

Read Next

Football

NFL Rumors: Steelers Should Replace Ben Roethlisberger With Cam Newton, Former Dolphins Exec Says

by JB Baruelo |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Unbuttoned Beach Look

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast Champions 'Versace Barbie' In Braless Minidress

Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian's Skimpy Workout Snap Sparks 'Concerning' Celebrity Comment

Celebrities

Blake Lively Stuns In White Bodysuit After Business Announcement

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Impresses With Bikini Yoga While Upside-Down

Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Impresses Co-Stars In Bikini & Cowboy Hat

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.