‘Shameless’ Showrunner Reveals Why Emmy Rossum Didn't Return, Talks Spinoffs

Why didn't Emmy Rossum return for the final season of Shameless on Showtime?

While fans of the long-running series hoped to see the actress before the show officially came to an end, she was, unfortunately, a no-show, which left many viewers disappointed and wanting answers.

During an interview with Deadline earlier this year, showrunner John Wells was asked for an explanation in regard to Rossum's absence.

"You know, she very much wanted to, and we wanted her to. It just hit at just the wrong time with the continuing shutdown," he explained.