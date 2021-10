William Jackson Harper is taking over the lead role in HBO Max's Love Life for season 2.

While Anna Kendrick, the previous lead, will still be featured on the show in a more limited position, Harper will be at the forefront, giving the popular romantic comedy series, which premiered in May 2020, a whole new look.

According to E! News, a trailer for the new episodes was released by HBO last month, along with a message, which declared, "This is the story of Marcus Watkins."