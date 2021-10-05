Trending Stories
Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

Football

Broncos Made The Right Decision To Draft Patrick Surtain II Instead Of Justin Fields Or Mac Jones

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Flaunts 'Island Boyfriend' In Checkered Bikini

Football

NFL Insider Gives Major Update On Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors

News

Clint Eastwood Wins $6.1M Cannabis Lawsuit

TV

Xavier Prather Named As First Black Winner Of 'Big Brother,' How Much Did He Win?

NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns To Pelicans For Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas & Draft Pick In Proposed Deal

Karl-Anthony Towns showing muscles
Instagram | Karl-Anthony Towns
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the young big men who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations this summer. The Timberwolves may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Towns but if they won't play like a legitimate title contender earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, it may only be a matter of time before KAT follows in the footsteps of other superstars and finds his way out of Minnesota.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding Towns to their roster.

Karl-Anthony Towns To New Orleans Pelicans

Karl-Anthony Towns taking a picture sitting
Instagram | Karl-Anthony Towns

One of the dark-horse trade destinations for Towns before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is the New Orleans Pelicans. In a recent article, Corey Rausch of Fansided's Hoops Habit came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable Towns to team up with Zion Williamson in New Orleans.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Pelicans would be sending a package that includes Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, and future draft compensation to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns and Josh Okogie.

Karl-Anthony Towns Boosts Pelican's Frontcourt

Karl-Anthony Towns holding a ball
Instagram | Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns would be an incredible acquisition for the Pelicans. His potential arrival in New Orleans would boost their performance on both ends of the floor and give them an All-Star caliber center that perfectly fits the timeline of Williamson. In Towns, the Pelicans would be getting a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, on-court facilitator, quality rim protector, and floor-spacer.

Last season, Towns averaged 24.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Pelicans Improve Playoff Odds

Trading Ingram would be a tough decision for the Pelicans, but it would be worth it if it would help them keep Williamson happy and become a more competitive team in the Western Conference.

"Pairing Williamson with a floor-spacing big like Towns could unlock the floor for both players to feast on opposing defenses," Rausch wrote. "Okogie is a low-key great snag here for his on-ball defense and toughness. Eventually, David Griffin needs to stop playing the piano and cash in his chips to make his young star happy."

Why The Timberwolves Would Make The Trade

Meanwhile, the proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Timberwolves, especially if Towns expresses his desire to leave. Instead of keeping a disgruntled superstar on their roster, the hypothetical blockbuster would allow them to acquire another young All-Star in Ingram, a veteran center in Valanciunas, and future draft assets.

Ingram could join D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Timberwolves would try to build in the post-Towns era. Valanciunas may not perfectly fit the timeline of their young core but at 29, he has enough productive years left in his career to see all of them blossom into legitimate superstars in the league.

Latest Headlines

‘Shameless’ Showrunner Reveals Why Emmy Rossum Didn't Return, Talks Spinoffs

October 5, 2021

William Jackson Harper Replaces Anna Kendrick on 'Love Life' Season 2

October 5, 2021

'All American' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

October 4, 2021

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Cast Will Miss Porsha Williams And Cynthia Bailey

October 4, 2021

Demi Rose Proves 'Mermaids Exist' With Fishtail Flash

October 4, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Enjoys 4 A.M. Bathrobe Coffee With Rap Music

October 4, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.