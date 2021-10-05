NBA Rumors: Karl-Anthony Towns To Pelicans For Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas & Draft Pick In Proposed Deal

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the young big men who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations this summer. The Timberwolves may not have shown a strong indication that they are planning to move Towns but if they won't play like a legitimate title contender earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, it may only be a matter of time before KAT follows in the footsteps of other superstars and finds his way out of Minnesota.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding Towns to their roster.