'All American' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Shutterstock | 842284
TV
Lindsay Cronin

Taye Diggs began starring on The CW's All American when the series began airing on October 10, 2018 and has been featured on the April Blair-created series ever since.

Most recently, Diggs was seen in Season 3 of the sports drama, which is distributed by CBS Media Ventures and Warner Bros. Television Distribution.

All American is a show about professional American football player Spencer Paysinger, who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants in 2011 and went on to play for the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers.

When is the Release Date of 'All American' Season 3?

Taye Diggs on 'All American.'
The CW | YouTube

On July 18, 2021, just weeks after The CW released the official trailer for Season 3, which was ultimately shared by TV Promos on YouTube, the first episode of All American aired.

As the weeks continued, the network aired a total of 19 episodes, with the latest of which being broadcast on July 19, 2021.

Although a fourth season has not yet begun, Season 1, Season 2, and Season 3 are currently available to watch on Netflix for those who want to get caught up, or watch for the first time.

Who is in the Cast of 'All American' Season 3?

Taye Diggs wears a striped shirt and glasses.
Shutterstock | 842284

Joining Taye Diggs for All American Season 3 were Daniel Ezra in the role of Spencer James, Bre-Z as Tamia "Coop" Cooper, Greta Onieogou in the role of Layla Keating, and Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker.

Michael Evans Behling was also seen on the show as Jordan Baker and Cody Christian appears in the role of Asher Adams.

Karimah Westbrook was featured as Grace James and actress Monét Mazur was seen in the role of Laura Fine-Baker.

As for Diggs, he played the role of Billy Baker as Jalyn Hall was seen as Dillon James and Chelsea Tavares appeared as Patience.

What is 'All American' Season 3 About?

Taye Diggs wears glasses and a suit and bowtie.
Shutterstock | 487966

According to a report from Newsweek in August, the biggest storyline of the third season of All American was the shooting of Bre-Z's character, Coop.

Coop found herself shot by Mo (Erica Peeples). The series ended with Coop bleeding out on the floor, her chance of living getting fainter with every moment.

Although Coop's shooting was seen on the show, and she was also seen bleeding out onto the floor, it has yet to be confirmed whether or not the character is actually dead.

Will There Be an 'All American' Season 4?

Taye Diggs wears a plaid shirt, purple tie, and brown striped suit.
Shutterstock | 842284

Following the conclusion of All American Season 3, fans of the hit series began wondering if they will soon be reunited with the cast for Season 4. And, luckily for the series' supporters, they will.

In June of this year, along with the renewals of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, Legacies, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Walker, Riverdale, The Flash, and World’s Funniest Animals, The CW confirmed the fourth season of All American will premiere on Monday, October 25, at 8/7c.

