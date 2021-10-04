'All American' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Taye Diggs began starring on The CW's All American when the series began airing on October 10, 2018 and has been featured on the April Blair-created series ever since.

Most recently, Diggs was seen in Season 3 of the sports drama, which is distributed by CBS Media Ventures and Warner Bros. Television Distribution.

All American is a show about professional American football player Spencer Paysinger, who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Giants in 2011 and went on to play for the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers.