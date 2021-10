Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey have both recently announced that they will not be returning to Bravo for the upcoming 14th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, leaving fans around the globe in complete shock. But how do their former cast mates feel about their departures?

“All of the ladies are going to miss Cynthia,” s source told Hollywood Life on October 2. “She’s a staple on the show and they all have respect for her as an OG.”

As for Williams, not everyone is shedding tears.