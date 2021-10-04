Pandora Papers Show South Dakota Is A Major Tax Haven

The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) began publishing on Sunday the so-called Pandora Papers, a trove of 11.9 million documents exposing financial crimes committed by the global elite.

World-known businessmen, politicians, musicians, models, and athletes have all been exposed in the Pandora Papers, which showed that they hide millions in tax havens.

It comes as no surprise that countries like Switzerland and the Seychelles serve as tax havens, but the Pandora Papers show that one American state is disturbingly accommodating to financial crime: South Dakota.

