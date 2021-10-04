Clint Eastwood Wins $6.1M Cannabis Lawsuit

Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood won on Friday a $6.1 million lawsuit against a Lithuanian cannabidiol (CBD) company that used his image and likeness without permission.

The company ran online advertisements that made it seem as though Eastwood was endorsing their products, as reported by The New York Times.

Eastwood and Garrapata -- the company that owns the rights to his likeness -- filed last year two lawsuits in federal court in Los Angeles against three CBD manufacturers and marketers whose ads falsely implied that the famous actor endorsed their products.

