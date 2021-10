Kaley Cuoco has been dripping mad sweat from the gym inside the garage of her $12 million Hidden Hills home, and her reaction was, well, "ugh." The 35-year-old Big Bang Theory alum uploaded weekend Instagram stories showing one heck of a workout with sister Briana Cuoco - the two-some were seen rowing, crunching, and stretching, with Kaley kicking off via a 6.30 a.m. treadmill run.

Kaley's workout has now gone viral, with fans likely appreciating the very honest and grumbly reaction.