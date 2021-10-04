Kristi Noem Cuts Ties With Corey Lewandowski Amid Affair Rumors

Rumors surfaced last week that Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is having an extramarital affair with Corey Lewandowski, a confidant of former President Donald Trump.

In fact, according to the conservative outlet American Greatness the affair, is an open secret in Republican circles.

Noem, who has been married for 29 years and has 3 adult children, vehemently denied these allegations, accusing conservative journalists who broke the story of misogyny.

Now, Noem appears to be cutting ties with Lewandowski, who is also married and has four children.