Kristi Noem Cuts Ties With Corey Lewandowski Amid Affair Rumors

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem looks on.
Shutterstock | 3376007
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Rumors surfaced last week that Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is having an extramarital affair with Corey Lewandowski, a confidant of former President Donald Trump.

In fact, according to the conservative outlet American Greatness the affair, is an open secret in Republican circles.

Noem, who has been married for 29 years and has 3 adult children, vehemently denied these allegations, accusing conservative journalists who broke the story of misogyny.

Now, Noem appears to be cutting ties with Lewandowski, who is also married and has four children.

Cutting Ties

Lewandowski traveled with Noem across the country last year when she campaign for Trump in the 2020 election, and then went on to serve as her adviser.

In a statement supplied to The Associated Press, Noem’s spokesman Ian Fury said Lewandowski was "never paid a dime" for his services and was merely a "volunteer."

Lewandowski "will not be advising the Governor in regard to the campaign or official office," Fury added.

According to the outlet, Lewandowski's time as Noem's adviser was "marked by frequent staff departures from the governor’s office."

Why Is Noem Distancing Herself From Lewandowski?

Former Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski looks on.
Shutterstock | 64736

Noem is apparently distancing herself from Lewandowski because he is being accused of sexual misconduct.

The former Trump aide allegedly sexually harassed major GOP donor Trashelle Odom by repeatedly touching her without consent, stalking her, and making inappropriate comments.

"He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful. I am coming forward because he needs to be held accountable," Odom told Politico last week.

Several witnesses have allegedly corroborated Odom's allegations against Lewandowski.

Trump Ditches Lewandowski

Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech.
Shutterstock | 978674

It is not only Noem who is distancing herself from Lewandowski -- Trump appears to be doing the same.

The former president's spokesman Taylor Budowich said in a statement that Lewandowski will no longer work for Trump's political action committee.

"Corey Lewandowski will be going on to other endeavors and we very much want to thank him for his service. He will no longer be associated with Trump World," Budowich explained.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi will take Lewandowski's place. She "has our complete faith and confidence in taking over MAGA Action," Budowich said.

Others Cut Ties

Nebraska Republican Charles Herbster, a gubernatorial candidate, is also cutting ties with Lewandowski -- he will no longer serve as adviser.

Meanwhile, New Hampshire Republican Matt Mowers, who is a congressional candidate, has faced pressure from Democrats to do the same.

As The Associated Press noted, Lewandowski has been involved in several similar controversies. In 2016, for instance, Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields accused him of violently yanking her arm at a Trump event.

But the former president defended Lewandowski and decided to keep him in his inner circle.

