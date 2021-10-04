What Does Kylie Jenner's New Baby Range Cost?

Kylie Jenner is fresh from expanding her empire with the launch of Kylie Baby - it's the fourth brand from the makeup mogul, also CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, and 2021-launched Kylie Swim. The 24-year-old billionaire, currently expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, has been busy promoting Kylie Baby since the brand's launch at the end of September, and it's all fans can talk about as Kylie herself continues to showcase her blossoming bump.

If you haven't checked out the range, see it - and the price tag - below.