Chanel West Coast Shows Off Sunburnt Chest In Bikini

Chanel West Coast close up
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Chanel West Coast has been showing off her sunburn while in a statement Louis Vuitton bikini as she reminds her Instagram followers that too much sun absolutely has consequences. The 31-year-old rapper was soaking up the last of the summer rays during a September yacht party shared with her 3.5 million followers, and yes, the Ridiculousness star did seem to have caught a little too much sun.

Upbeat and jokey as usual, Chanel mentioned her sunburn in her caption, but the video offered plenty more to look at.

Sunscreen Warning

Chanel West Coast on a pool table
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Scroll for the video, one sending out major glam as West Coast partied on a yacht over Labor Day weekend. The "No Plans" rapper was seen with a small crowd and dancing away to music as she held a canned beverage, with fans seeing the star's sizzling body as she wore a red-and-white monogrammed LV bikini.

Going high-waisted in her briefs and strappy up top, CWC stunned in shades and a necklace, big-time booty popping and, of course, showing off the painful-looking red sunburn mentioned in her caption.

Keep Scrolling For The Sunburn

The former Fantasy Factory face, who has made 2021 headlines for ditching L.A. for a new life in Miami, flicked her hair around and pouted, then writing: "Sunburnt chest in Catalina chronicles PT 1." She added a cry-face emoji among others, plus a #happylaborday and #virgoseason.

Quick to leave a like was former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, with the post itself now sitting at over 74,000 likes. The comments section is also largely filled with fire emoji. More after the video.

She Isn't What People Think

Chanel West Coast in yacht bikini pic
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

In 2020, and after a four-year delay, Chanel released her 19-track America's Sweetheart album, one very much telling fans she wasn't born with a silver spoon in her mouth.

"I do get this vibe where I think people think, you know, I grew up with a white picket fence type [of upbringing]," she told Hollywood Life. "They see this happy little sweet white girl or whatever, and they think maybe like I grew up spoiled or with this happy home. And, it’s like, no, I didn’t grow up the way that people think.”

Not A 'Taylor Swift Type'

Continuing, the MTV star added: “I’m not like a Taylor Swift-type, I guess you can say...So, I think that it was important to tell my story finally.”

Acknowledging that she's on "so many episodes" on TV - she kicked off on Fantasy Factory back in 2009 - West Coast added: "I definitely felt that’s really important for people to, like, get to know more about where I come from before. Like the fame and all that.”

