Florida Man Says He Saw Brian Laundrie On Appalachian Trail

Couple Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie embarked on a cross country trip this summer, but only the latter returned home -- in his girlfriend's white Ford Transit van.

Petito's remains were found earlier this month, near the Grand Trenton National Park in the state of Wyoming. Laundrie -- designated a person of interest in the case -- has not been seen since September 14.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued a warrant for Laundrie's arrest on charges of credit card fraud. Below is the latest update on the mysterious case.