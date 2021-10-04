Trending Stories
Madonna Stuns In Plunging Corset With Explicit Accessory

Madonna close up
Shutterstock | 517963
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Madonna, who was pushing boundaries before Cardi B was born, has re-invented herself all over again, this time with a plunging corset look as she goes explicit via her accessories. The legendary pop face, 63, has been busy on Instagram as she promotes her concert film Madame X, with photos from the premiere last month bringing the blonde in another head-turning look.

Madonna was in a bustier and fishnets as she even got licked by her 27-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams - check out the photos below.

'Madame X' Brings Statement Look

Madonna with a book
Madonna/Instagram

Scroll for the photos, ones making headlines from the red carpet at the film's premiere in New York City and likewise on Instagram. The "Like A Prayer" hit-maker had gone edgy in a revealing corset in black, also wearing a segmented white miniskirt kept snug via a black studded belt.

Flaunting her cleavage and super-fit body as she went leggy in fishnets, plus wearing black elbow gloves and a sleeveless white jacket, the singer also donned shades, heeled boots, and one very unusual headpiece.

See The Photos Below

Madonna had gone for a tiara with "f-ck you" written across it. The glittery accessory was blurred out by various media outlets on account of its profanity, but Madonna had nothing to hide as she shared shots on her social media. The premiere was also attended by the star's sons, David Banda, 16, and Rocco Richie, 21.

"Private Screening of Madame ❌ was so 🔥🔥🔥!! Thanks to all who made it happen! 🙏🏼! Madame ❌ streaming Oct. 8 on Paramount + 🧨🧨🧨 #," she captioned her photos. More after them, where you can swipe for the tiara.

'Great' Thing About Being 'Famous'

Madonna seated indoors
Madonna/Instagram

Madonna, whose fame is now as iconic as her provocative image and hit music, has opened up on being a face everyone knows. In 2019, and while being profiled by NME, the singer stated:

"The great thing about being famous is that you have a voice and you can spread messages and fight for people who don’t have the ability to fight for themselves, and share your wealth with people who need help.” That said, she did clearly state fame has its "pluses and minuses."

Birthday Love For Teen Son

Madonna, a mother of six, parents Lourdes Leon, Roccoe, David, Esterer and Stelle Ciccone, and Mercy James. She's fresh from a post shouting out David's birthday - and it was sweet sixteen as the star gushed, writing:

"David Banda!! I cannot believe you have grown into This Young Man! This Artist. This Athlete. This Articulate and Charismatic Human. Who knew when i met you at Home of Hope Orphanage in Malawi, drinking coke out of a baby bottle and wearing no diaper that you would become this force of nature?"

