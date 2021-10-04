Christina Aguilera's Dating History: Here Are The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

Fans were overjoyed in 2014 when Aguilera announced her engagement to producer and MasterClass investor Matthew Rutler, 36. At the time, the couple -- who got engaged on Valentine's Day -- had been together for four years, having first met on the set of her 2010 movie Burlesque.

Rutler, whose work includes numerous famous flicks, such as Law Abiding Citizen, The Proposal, Just Go with It, What’s Your Number?, Something Borrowed, and The Social Network, is also the father of Aguilera's youngest child, 7-year-old daughter Summer Rain.

The pair have now been engaged for seven years and, according to Aguilera, they're in no rush to get married.

"Our love is secure enough that we don't need a wedding to prove our love or commitment," she told E! News back in 2015. "We are enjoying our daughter, our family, and our work for now."

Their 2021 anniversary Instagram posts certainly prove Aguilera and Rutler are as smitten with each other as ever. The Grown Ups and Empire State set production assistant, who was famously named MasterClass' head of talent and business development in 2016, shared a video collage of some of their romantic, fun-filled times together, which he dubbed "a little clip from the love library."

"What a ride it's been! And we're just getting started. You still make me crush. Every. Single. Day. Happy Valentine's Day my love," he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, the "Candyman" hitmaker posted a photo of her and her fiancé enjoying a nice candlelit dinner together, writing: "Happy Valentine’s Day my love...here’s to all the adventures we‘ve shared and many more to come."