Grime's With Karl Marx's 'Communist Manifesto' Following Elon Musk Split

While it's easy to understand why some people may have mistaken Grimes' prank for a dig at Musk -- the two recently separated after being together for three years -- the artist was actually having a laugh at the expense of paparazzi following her around to a shoot last week.

The 33-year-old Canadian singer, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, poked fun of the whole situation on Twitter, saying she had aimed to get the most Onion-esque headline out of it.

"and it worked haha," she wrote in a post that got almost 108,000 likes and nearly 8,000 retweets.

The fact that she was seemingly at work also explained her wild outfit -- a "spacey" brown jumpsuit and hoodie described by the New York Post as "worthy of a Martian cotillion."