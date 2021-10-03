Is Yashar Ali Recovering From Depression At Inpatient Facility Funded By Wealthy 'Friend'?

Journalist Yashar Ali was long one of the most powerful Twitter influencers, and he frequently used his massive platform to break major stories, out sexual abusers, and fundraise millions for various causes.

But Ali vanished in June, days after Los Angeles magazine published a devastating expose claiming that he became famous by essentially befriending celebrities and taking advantage of them.

Once a prolific tweeter, Ali hasn't posted anything to social media since June, when he also claimed to be depressed and suicidal.