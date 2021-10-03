'Sucession' Star Kieran Culkin Addresses Rumors About Co-Stars Jeremy Strong And Sarah Snook

Kieran Culkin (Go Fish as Andy "Fish" Troutner, Fargo as Rye Gerhardt) opened up about what it's really like working with his Succession co-stars Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook.

HBO's hit show Succession was nominated for 18 Emmy awards last year, including Best Dramatic Series. They also had nine nominations for acting performances. While the show didn't do quite as well this year, it continues to be one of HBO's top-rated series.

A large part of what makes the show such a hit is the talented cast. But, there have been speculations that some actors can be "challenging" to work with.

Here's what Kieran thinks about that.