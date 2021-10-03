Broncos Made The Right Decision To Draft Patrick Surtain II Instead Of Justin Fields Or Mac Jones

The Denver Broncos' decision to select former Alabama Crimson Tide football cornerback Patrick Surtain II as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was met with a bit of controversy. When the 2021 NFL offseason started, most people were expecting the Broncos to find a long-term solution at the starting quarterback position.

After one of their top trade targets, Aaron Rodgers, reconciled with the Green Bay Packers, the Broncos were expected to get one of the young quarterbacks that were available on draft night.