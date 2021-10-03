Broncos Made The Right Decision To Draft Patrick Surtain II Instead Of Justin Fields Or Mac Jones

The Denver Broncos' decision to select former Alabama Crimson Tide football cornerback Patrick Surtain II as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was met with a bit of controversy. When the 2021 NFL offseason started, most people were expecting the Broncos to find a long-term solution at the starting quarterback position.

After one of their top trade targets, Aaron Rodgers, reconciled with the Green Bay Packers, the Broncos were expected to get one of the young quarterbacks that were available on draft night.

Patrick Surtain II Was Too Good To Pass Up For Broncos

According to Broncos Wire, Broncos general manager George Paton admitted that before they selected Surtain II, they strongly considered using the No. 9 overall pick to draft a quarterback. Though Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance were immediately taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, and the San Francisco 49ers, respectively, using the top-three picks, Justin Fields and Mac Jones were still available for the Broncos at the No. 9 spot.

However, during that time, Paton said that they believe that Surtain II was "too talented" and "too unique" to pass up.

Patrick Surtain II Living Up To Expectations

Surtain II didn't immediately impress in his NFL debut and shown a bit of struggle when they beat the New York Giants, 27-13, in Week 1. However, he managed to bounce back in their next two games where he allowed a completion percentage of just 58.3% and recorded his first career interception against the Lawrence-led Jaguars and the Wilson-led Jets.

The 21-year-old cornerback still has plenty of things to learn but based on his performance in the first three weeks of the 2021 NFL season, Zach Hicks of Sports Illustrated believes that Surtain II "has looked every bit like the star Denver expected."

Patrick Surtain II Expected To End Rookie Season On A High Note

Though he is still expecting him to make mistakes in their upcoming games, Hicks thinks that Surtain II can continue displaying high-level performance until the end of his rookie season.

"Surtain is playing with a high level of confidence at the moment and is flying all over the field as a result," Hicks wrote. "He is also excelling in zone, off-man, and press-man which is super impressive for a young player. Will this high level of play continue against better offenses? I'm confident that it can. There will likely be more rookie mistakes against better teams, but he can continue this play."

Will Patrick Surtain II's Role Diminish When Ronald Darby Returns?

The emerge of Surtain II in Week 2 and Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season has something to do with the absence of Ronald Darby. When Darby suffered a hamstring injury in their season-opener against the Giants, Surtain II earned more playing time and a spot in the starting lineup.

With Darby expected to return in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio would be needing to make a tough decision if he would keep Surtain II in the starting lineup or demote him again to the bench.

