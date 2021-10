In his first three games as an NFL player, Parsons didn't only show his elite defensive skills, but also his ability to play multiple positions. However, if there's one thing that makes Parsons stands out the most, Cowboys General Manager Jerry Jones said it's his intensity.

“I think his intensity, and I think that’s a keyword for him," Jones said in an appearance on Shan and RJ Show on 105.3 The Fan [KRLD-FM], as quoted by the The Dallas Morning News. "I think his intensity is — and comparisons will get you in a lot of trouble, but I think he’s got that Michael Irvin intensity. He has that Randy White."