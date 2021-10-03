NBA Trade Rumors: GSW Could Swap Unvaccinated Andrew Wiggins For Jonas Valanciunas, Per 'Blue Man Hoop'

Golden State Warriors small forward Andrew Wiggins continues to be the center of controversy after he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. If he wouldn't change his stance about the COVID-19 vaccine, Wiggins is expected to miss at least 41 games in the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. According to NBC Sports, Wiggins couldn't play home games since the City of San Francisco has mandated that all persons entering an indoor "mega-event" must be fully vaccinated.

As the start of the season gets closer, rumors have started to swirl that the Warriors may consider trading Wiggins.