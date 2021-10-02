Trending Stories
Why Robert Patrick Was Scared Of James Gandolfini In 'The Sopranos'

Robert Patrick in a suit attending a movie premiere.
Shutterstock | 842245
Movies
Cha Miñoza

Robert Patrick shared a major revelation about his The Sopranos co-star James Gandolfini and it is definitely shocking.

While the HBO series wrapped years ago, 14 years ago to be exact, the iconic show has remained relevant in pop culture.

Recently, Patrick guest starred on a podcast and recalled some of his most memorable moments in the series. The veteran actor couldn't help but look back on one particular scene with James Gandolfini, which left him "scared and intimidated."

Scroll down to learn more of his story.

Talking Sopranos Podcast

Robert Patrick guests on the Talking Sopranos podcast.
Talking Sopranos | Instagram

Patrick was the special guest in an episode of the Talking Sopranos podcast, hosted by show alums Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa.

In the episode, Robert happily discussed some of his experiences playing the shady Davey Scatino in The Sopranos. While he appeared in only three episodes, he certainly made an impression with the cast, especially the show's biggest star.

According to Patrick, on his first day on set, he intentionally pushed Gandolfini's buttons in preparation for their intense stand-off scene.

Bring Your A-Game, Tony!

James Gandolfini wearing a suit.
Shutterstock | 673594

“I had never met Mr. Gandolfini,” Patrick began. “I am out front on a bench smoking a cigarette with Jimmy after we’d just done this read through. And we’re trying to get to know each other a little bit because we’re supposed to be high school buddies. As the conversation was winding up, I said to him, ‘You know the scene where you come to get your money, you better bring your fucking A-game.’ And he looked at me said, ‘Oh, I’ll bring my fucking A-game.'”

Gandolfini finished the conversation by flicking his cigarette at Patrick and walking away.

"He Scared The Living Sh*t Out Of Me"

Robert Patrick wearing sunglasses while on the red carpet.
Shutterstock | 673594

The next time the two actors met was to film their intense scene, where Tony tries to collect the money Davey lost in a poker game, resulting to a beatdown.

“[Gandolfini] came in and said, ‘How’s your balls?’ I said, ‘They’re fine.’ And he said, ‘I’m hungover, let’s do this fucking scene, and man, it was one take. And he scared the living shit out of me. I was so intimidated. What a fantastic experience.” Patrick recalled the memorable moment.

New Era Of The Sopranos

A poster of The Many Saints of Newark.
The Many Saints Of Newark | Instagram

The show wrapped in 2007 but a new era of the Sopranos lives on in HBO's new prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark.

The movie, which is now in theaters and also streaming on HBO Max, takes the audience back to 1967 when some of the key players of the family were just starting out.

The young Tony Soprano is played by James Gandolfini's real-life son Michael Gandolfini.

