French Police Officer Confesses To Being Serial Killer, Rapist In Suicide Note

From 1986 to 1997, Parisians lived in fear of the pockmarked killer (Le Grêlé), who committed multiple murders and rapes but was never discovered by the authorities.

The 35-year-old hunt for the vicious killer ender this week, after former police officer Francois Verove confessed to being the infamous Le Grêlé -- and killed himself, thus avoiding justice.

The shocking case has captured the attention of both French and international media, with many wondering how Verove evaded capture for so long.

Read more below.