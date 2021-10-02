DeFi Protocol Mistakenly Sends $90M To Users

Compound, the popular decentralized finance, or DeFi, software protocol accidentally gave out more than $90 million to users due to a software bug.

A "one-letter bug" in the code is allegedly to blame for what happened, but many users simply don't care and are grateful that they've received what is essentially free money.

But the episode is not over yet, and most likely won't be anytime soon.

The founder of Compound Robert Leshner has been pleading with users to return the money, but he has also issued thinly-wailed threats.