Is Roseanne Barr Still A QAnon Follower?

Actress and comedian Roseanne Barr is no stranger to controversy, having found herself involved in a number of high-profile scandals over the years.

Most recently, Barr garnered national attention due to her outspoken support for former President Donald Trump, and because she promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The bizarre theory claims that Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child-eating Satanists and it is being disseminated by the mysterious "Q" on far-right message boards.

Where is Barr now, and does she still believe in QAnon?