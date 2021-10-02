NFL Rumors: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Hints At Potential Return Against LA Chargers

Football
Shutterstock | 4559857

JB Baruelo

It has been more than two weeks since Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs last played in the NFL. After he took 10 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, Jacobs was put on the sideline with an ankle injury. The Raiders may be currently on a three-game winning streak, but they are definitely missing Jacobs' presence on the field.

Luckily, it may only be a matter of time before the veteran running back rejoin the Raiders' active roster.

Josh Jacobs Joins Raiders' Practice

Shutterstock | 4559857

Earlier this week, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has expressed optimism about Jacobs' recovery when he said that the veteran running back would soon "be back on the grass." It turned out that Gruden was right. On Twitter, Raiders reporter Levi Edwards revealed that Jacobs has recently joined the team's practice ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.

Edwards also posted a video of Jacobs in practice showing a glimpse of his old self.

Coach Jon Gruden Listed Josh Jacobs As Questionable

Shutterstock | 4559857

However, despite looking good in their recent practice, the Raiders haven't given an official statement if Jacobs is 100 percent ready to return to the field. According to Levi Damien of Raiders Wire, Coach Jon Gruden said that as of now, Jacobs is still listed as questionable for their game against the Chargers on Monday night.

Gruden and the Raiders still have a day to assess Jacobs' availability for their upcoming game. If he's not ready to go, Gruden is planning to put Peyton Barber back in the primary running back role.

Josh Jacobs' Return Could Make Raiders More Dangerous Against Chargers

It is easy to understand why Raiders' fans are hoping to see Jacobs play against the Chargers. Barber has indeed done a great job stepping up in Jacobs' absence, but even though he posted 111 rushing yards in their recent win against the Miami Dolphins, the Raiders are still ranked 23rd in the league in rushing yards (274), according to Raiders.com.

If Jacobs plays, Raiders reporter Levi Edwards believes that the Raiders' "ground and pound run attack" would be at full force which would make them a more dangerous opponent for the Chargers.

Prediction For Upcoming Game Between Raiders & Chargers

The upcoming game between the Raiders and the Rams is expected to be one of the most exciting matchups in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. Though they currently have a better record, Sam Farmer of Los Angeles Times is still expecting the Chargers to beat the Raiders by one point on Monday night.

"Chargers look increasingly comfortable under Brandon Staley, and this will be a huge test," Farmer wrote. "Raiders are rolling on both sides of ball, and they’re going to have a robust crowd. This goes down to the wire."

Read Next

Football

Cowboys GM Jerry Jones Says Micah Parsons Is The Reason Why They 'Didn't Cut Our Throat' In 2021 NFL Draft

by JB Baruelo |

Latest Stories

Most Popular Stories

Celebrities

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Unbuttoned Beach Look

Entertainment

Dove Cameron Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Only Bedsheets

Celebrities

Lisa Rinna Impresses Co-Stars In Bikini & Cowboy Hat

Celebrities

How Much Chanel West Coast Earns Per Episode of MTV's 'Ridiculousness'

Celebrities

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Turns Heads In Plunging Silver Versace Dress

Celebrities

Blake Lively Stuns In White Bodysuit After Business Announcement

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.