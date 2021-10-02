NFL Rumors: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Hints At Potential Return Against LA Chargers

It has been more than two weeks since Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs last played in the NFL. After he took 10 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, Jacobs was put on the sideline with an ankle injury. The Raiders may be currently on a three-game winning streak, but they are definitely missing Jacobs' presence on the field.

Luckily, it may only be a matter of time before the veteran running back rejoin the Raiders' active roster.