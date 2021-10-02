Killian Hayes Shares Insight On Potential Backcourt Tandem With Cade Cunningham Next Season

When he was selected as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Killian Hayes was considered as one of the young players that would help the Detroit Pistons speed up their rebuilding plans and lead them back to title contention. Unfortunately, Hayes has failed to make a good impression in his rookie season in which he spent the second half recovering from a hip injury.

Hayes' future in Detroit has started to become uncertain when they recently drafted Cade Cunningham using the No. 1 selection.