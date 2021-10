Paul Walter Hauser and the cast of Cruella are set to return to the big screen in the second installment of Cruella, Cruella 2. So, when it comes to the poor reviews the film received after the original film, it's understanding that he isn't too concerned.

After learning that some critics of Cruella, and fans of the film it was inspired by, 101 Dalmatians, had voiced negative opinions, many of which targeted the dark nature of the film's plot, Hauser, aka Horace Badun, spoke out.