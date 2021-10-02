Kyrie Irving To Sixers, Ben Simmons To Nets Seen As 'Natural Solution' To NBA's 'Two Buzziest Controversies'

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving once again becomes the center of controversy after he refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19 a few weeks before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. If Irving won't take at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a New York City ordinance would prevent him from playing 41 home games at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, according to Bleacher Report.

With his refusal to cooperate with health and safety protocols, rumors have started to swirl around Irving and his future with the Nets.