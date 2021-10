Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, and Dolores Catania are returning to Bravo for season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey -- and they are doing so with at least one new cast member.

Although a number of housewives have came and went since the Bravo reality series' May 2009 premiere, the six ladies have been appearing on the show since season nine and show no signs of slowing down.

But when will you meet the newbie, or newbies?