Rick Singer Allegedly Made $28 Million From 'Varsity Blues' Scheme

In 2019, federal prosecutors publicly revealed their findings regarding a vast criminal conspiracy to influence undergraduate admission decisions at a number of prestigious universities in the United States.

Dozens of people have been charged as part of the conspiracy thus far, with many of them pleading guilty.

Former basketball and baseball coach Rick Singer is accused of orchestrating the scheme.

At least 33 parents of college applicants allegedly paid millions between 2011 and 2018 to Singer, according to an investigation into the matter, which was code named Operation Varsity Blues.

