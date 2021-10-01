Former Bears WR Javon Wims Joining Raiders' Practice Squad

After three seasons, the Chicago Bears have decided to end their partnership with wide receiver Javon Wims this summer. Wims was selected by the Bears as the No. 224 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. With the presence of Allen Robinson II, Darnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd, Breshad Perriman, Nsimba Webster, and Marquise Goodwin on their roster, the Bears no longer see the need to keep Wims and waived him before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

Luckily, a month after the Bears got rid of him, Wims immediately found a new home.