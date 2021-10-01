Trending Stories
My Pillow Guy Mike Lindell Rails Against 'Cancel Culture' In Fox News Ad

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell delivers a speech.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Mike_Lindell_(50756617136).jpg
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell had a very public falling out with Fox News, because it refused to air his advertisements regarding alleged fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Fox News apparently considered the ads too misleading and feared lawsuits from voting machine companies and other entities, rejecting Lindell's ads.

But the pillow magnate recently patched things up with the conservative-leaning network, which is now once again airing his ads.

In his latest Fox News ad, which was first broadcast Thursday afternoon, Lindell railed against "cancel culture" while promoting his products.

Fox News Ad

"Hello, I’m Mike Lindell. Cancel culture has not only affected myself and My Pillow, but millions of you out there," Lindell says in the clip, as The Daily Beast reported.

"Before all this started, I'd already written in my memoir: 'I dedicate this book to anyone who's looking for hope.' Well, right now we're all looking for hope," the pillow magnate says, before pushing a series of new products.

"I'm offering some of the best prices ever on My Pillow products," he says.

Watch the ad below.

Lindell Vs. Fox News

Fox News website homepage
Shutterstock | 204307867

Lindell has clashed with Fox News for various reasons, not just because the network refused to air his election fraud ads.

The network has also refused to broadcast ads for Lindell's social network FrankSpeech.

Fox said no to FrankSpeech ads because executives "didn't like the content on the platform, the website, the stuff that was on FrankSpeech.com," according to Lindell.

The platform is reportedly full of misinformation on the 2020 presidential election, and many of its users believe the race was rigged against former President Donald Trump.

Lindell Announced FrankSpeech At Corn Palace

Lindell first announced FrankSpeech in May, at the Corn Palace in South Dakota.

Thousands of people showed up at the event, and some stood in line for hours to hear Lindell speak.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Saturday Night Live comedian Joe Piscopo, and conservative podcaster Eric Metaxas all held speeches.

But FrankSpeech failed to launch on time due to technical difficulties. Lindell claimed that the launch failed because the site was "under attack," which turned out to be false.

The platform does not appear to be popular, at least for now.

Lindell Claims Trump Will Be Reinstated

Former President Donald Trump looks on.
Shutterstock | 178841384

Lindell claims that Trump will be reinstated as president, though this is impossible.

The pillow magnate initially claimed the Supreme Court would stop Democrat Joe Biden from assuming the presidency. He has made a number of failed predictions since Biden's inauguration.

Most recently, during an appearance on former Trump White House strategist Steve Bannon's radio show, Lindell said that Trump will be reinstated by Thanksgiving.

"That’s my promise to the people of this country. We’re all in this together. We worked very hard on this," he told Bannon.

