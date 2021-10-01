Gabby Petito Update: Parents Key To Finding Brian Laundrie, Expert Says

Long Island native Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie went on a cross-country trip in July, but only Laundrie returned home -- he drove back to Florida in Petito's white Ford Transit van.

Petito's body was found in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, but Laundrie vanished last Tuesday and authorities have had no success in locating him, despite help from body hunters and volunteers.

According to one expert, law enforcement agencies should focus on Brian's parents, Christopher and Roberta, if they want to find him.

