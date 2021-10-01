Trevor Ariza Reveals Main Reasons Behind Decision To Join LA Lakers

After 12 years, veteran small forward Trevor Ariza found himself returning to the Los Angeles Lakers this summer. Ariza previously played for the Purple and Gold from 2007-2009 where he helped Kobe Bryant capture their 15th NBA championship title by beating the Orlando Magic in the 2009 NBA Finals.

Since parting ways with the Lakers, Ariza has joined numerous NBA teams, including the Houston Rockers, then-New Orleans Hornets, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, and the Miami Heat.

But, now he's back and several factors influenced his return to the Lakers.