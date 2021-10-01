Kevin McCarthy & Mary Cheney React To Liz Cheney's Reversal On Same-Sex Marriage

Former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney came out in support of same-sex marriage in 2004, long before it was socially acceptable.

Cheney had a personal reason to side with gay couples: One of his daughters, Mary Cheney, is openly gay and has been with her partner Heather Poe since 1992.

But his other daughter, Liz Cheney -- who represents Wyoming in the House of Representatives -- was a staunch opponent of marriage equality.

She appears to have changed her mind and even Republican leaders like Kevin McCarthy now support same-sex marriage.