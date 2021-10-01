Eagles Owner Gives 'Green Light' On Deshaun Watson Trade, Team 'Not Sold' On Jalen Hurts

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson and his future with the Houston Texans. Watson may remain an official member of the Texans' roster, but they don't seem to have any intention of letting him play in the 2021 NFL season. After initially refusing to grant his trade request in January, the Texans are now active on the market, finding a new home for their disgruntled quarterback.

One of the teams that are currently being linked to Watson is the Philadelphia Eagles.