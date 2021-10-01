Trending Stories
News

Did Buster Murdaugh Kill His Brother Paul To Cover Up Stephen Smith's Murder?

Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Flaunts 'Island Boyfriend' In Checkered Bikini

News

Gabby Petito Update: Dog The Bounty Hunter Receives Tip On Brian Laundrie, Parents

Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

Celebrities

Katie Holmes Shares Incredibly Rare Photo Of Daughter Suri

Celebrities

Elon Musk's Kids: How Many Children Does The Tesla & SpaceX CEO Have?

Eagles Owner Gives 'Green Light' On Deshaun Watson Trade, Team 'Not Sold' On Jalen Hurts

Deshaun Watson running with the ball
Shutterstock | 188292762
Football
JB Baruelo

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson and his future with the Houston Texans. Watson may remain an official member of the Texans' roster, but they don't seem to have any intention of letting him play in the 2021 NFL season. After initially refusing to grant his trade request in January, the Texans are now active on the market, finding a new home for their disgruntled quarterback.

One of the teams that are currently being linked to Watson is the Philadelphia Eagles.

Deshaun Watson Eyed As Potential Replacement For Jalen Hurts

Deshaun Watson talking to reporters
Shutterstock | 4559857

In a recent conversation with Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk Live, former NFL quarterback and current football analyst Chris Simms made an interesting revelation about Watson and the Eagles. According to Simmons, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has already given the team the "green light" to trade for Watson as they are "not sold" on Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback.

"And you and I both know that Philadelphia is in that mix for the Deshaun Watson thing," Simms told Florio. "That’s a real thing. From everything I know, the owner has given them the green light as far as Howie Roseman and company to make that deal if it’s right."

Deshaun Watson An Upgrade Over Jalen Hurts

Deshaun Watson exiting the field
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Deshaun_Watson_(45221654434).jpg

Replacing Hurts with Watson would make a lot of sense for the Eagles, especially if they are serious about contending for the Super Bowl title in the 2021 NFL season. Despite the controversy that he's currently involved in, most people would agree that Watson is still a better quarterback than Hurts right now.

Unlike Hurts who's yet to prove anything in the NFL, Watson is a three-time Pro Bowl, the league's passing yards leader in 2020, and a member of the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2017.

Deshaun Watson's No-Trade Clause Could Affect Eagles' Plan

Deshaun Watson QB for Houston Texans stands on football field.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Deshaun_Watson.JPG

However, the Eagles aren't the only team that is monitoring Watson's situation in Houston. Aside from the Eagles, Watson has also been linked to other NFL teams that need upgrades at the starting QB spot, including his rumored preferred landing spot, the Miami Dolphins.

"The other thing to keep in mind is that no-trade clause, because Watson wants Miami," Florio said. "And there have been some conflicting reports on whether or not he has said no to Philadelphia. I think that if Philadelphia is the only option, he’ll say yes."

Texans Lower Asking Price For Deshaun Watson

Close up of Deshaun Watson's face.
Wikimedia

If Watson is willing to waive his no-trade clause, it would be easier for the Eagles and other potential suitors to pursue him on the trade market. Compared to the previous months when they said that they would rather keep the veteran quarterback than take "lowball offers," the Texans are no longer demanding the king's ransom for Watson.

According to a previous Inquisitr, the Texans' stance regarding their asking price for the disgruntled quarterback has "started to soften a little bit."

Latest Headlines

Kevin McCarthy & Mary Cheney React To Liz Cheney's Reversal On Same-Sex Marriage

October 1, 2021

'Cruella 2' - Everything We Know About Emma Stone's Return

October 1, 2021

LA Lakers Considered Trading Damian Lillard & Two Other Superstars Before Russell Westbrook Blockbuster

October 1, 2021

Katie Holmes Shares Incredibly Rare Photo Of Daughter Suri

October 1, 2021

Anna Kendrick Rocks A Bra For Tropical Bike Ride

October 1, 2021

The Real Reason 'Scorpion' Was Cancelled

October 1, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.