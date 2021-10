Emma Stone has been confirmed to reprise her role for Cruella 2. The actress recently closed the deal with Disney and the sequel is now officially in the works.

The first Cruella, which was released in May 2021, was a big success. The movie received great reviews and earned over $233 million worldwide.

Thanks to its huge success, it didn't take long for executives to give the sequel the green light.

Here's everything we know about what's in store for Stone in the sequel.