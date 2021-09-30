Trending Stories
Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Flaunts 'Island Boyfriend' In Checkered Bikini

News

Gabby Petito Update: Dog The Bounty Hunter Receives Tip On Brian Laundrie, Parents

Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

Celebrities

Selena Gomez Stuns In Poolside Fishnets Without Pants

Celebrities

Chloë Grace Moretz Straddles An Egg Chair In High Heels

Celebrities

Olivia Jade Criticized In Tight Leggings Rehearsals Before 'DWTS'

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes To Father For Exposing Chest

Amelia Hamlin close up
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Amelia Hamlin has said sorry to her daddy after a completely sheer top exposed her chest and left absolutely nothing to the imagination. The 20-year-old model and daughter to Bravo star Lisa Rinna and husband Harry Hamlin made headlines over London Fashion Week for a brazen and super-sexy outfit, one showing her chest and coming complete with a show-off on Instagram.

Lisa Rinna's daughters might be a talking point for their beauty and fame, but ex to Scott Disick Amelia is now making headlines for involving her father.

Sheer Outfit Shows All

Amelia Hamlin car selfie
AmeliaHamlin/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Amelia, who is freshly single after reportedly dumping 38-year-old dad of three Scott Disick, rocked up to a London Fashion Week party in the see-through getup, one formed of a criss-cross top that was already flesh-baring, plus a matching and glittery silver skirt.

Going braless, the Boux Avenue influencer stunned with her golden tan and rock-hard abs on show, also rocking her long brown hair down. The beaded number fronted media outlets for the IG post, but the apology came later.

See The Eye-Popping Look Below

Amelia gained the full approval of mom Lisa on social media, but the Alo Yoga face seemed less certain about dad Harry. "For the people concerned about Harry Hamlin, sorry for the nipped [sic] dad it's fashion," the star wrote in a text to both her parents.

A reply from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa came with the thumbs-up, though. "I just saw lol. It's fashionnnnn," the Rinna Beauty founder wrote. Amelia gained over 80,000 likes for the photos on Instagram. More after them.

Thanking That Mama Of Hers

Lisa Rinna and daughters on red carpet
Shutterstock | 673594

Amelia's fame is without a doubt thanks to the kick-start she got from reality star mother Lisa. Speaking to Bustle, the star made sure to give her mom props, stating:

"I always knew my mom was kind of out there — she was the weird mom that would walk around in her underwear when my friends were over — but now that she’s on The Real Housewives, she’s Lisa Rinna on crack. She's created this persona that has been locked away her whole life. She's very unapologetically herself, which is also a huge lesson that she's taught me."

And Learned From Her Mistakes

Gray, who was often told that dating Talentless founder Disick was a mistake on account of him being 18 years her senior, added: "I got to learn from her mistakes when it came to reading comments or listening to anyone that has anything negative to say."

Amelia comes as part of a model duo with sister Delilah Belle. The two have been helping mom Lisa promote her 2020-dropped Rinna Beauty brand. Amelia seems to be the front-runner, though, currently boasting 1.1 million Instagram followers.

Latest Headlines

The Real Reason 'Scorpion' Was Cancelled

October 1, 2021

Xavier Prather Named As First Black Winner Of 'Big Brother,' How Much Did He Win?

September 30, 2021

Olivia Jade Criticized In Tight Leggings Rehearsals Before 'DWTS'

September 30, 2021

Katie Holmes' 'Pieces of April' is Available for Streaming on Amazon

September 30, 2021

'Hermione Granger' Face Emma Watson Admits Her Car Isn't The 'Prettiest'

September 30, 2021

Alexandra Daddario Proud Of '100-Foot' Bikini Jump

September 30, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.