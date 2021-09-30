Trending Stories
Celebrities

Anna Kendrick Flaunts 'Island Boyfriend' In Checkered Bikini

Celebrities

January Jones Causes Nipple Storm In Flesh Underwear

News

Gabby Petito Update: Dog The Bounty Hunter Receives Tip On Brian Laundrie, Parents

Celebrities

Selena Gomez Stuns In Poolside Fishnets Without Pants

Celebrities

Chloë Grace Moretz Straddles An Egg Chair In High Heels

Celebrities

Olivia Jade Criticized In Tight Leggings Rehearsals Before 'DWTS'

Katie Holmes' 'Pieces of April' is Available for Streaming on Amazon

Katie Holmes wears a leather jacket.
Shutterstock | 64736
Movies
Lindsay Cronin

Katie Holmes is far removed from her role as April Burns in 2003's Pieces of April. After all, it's been 18 years since the film was released and much has happened in her life since.

In addition to appearing in several memorable roles, including her portrayal of Rachel Dawes in Batman Begins, her rendition of Miss Meadows in Miss Meadows, and her part as Heather Holloway in Thank You for Smoking, Holmes married and divorced actor Tom Cruise, and began acting as a single mom to her now 15-year-old daughter Suri.

Katie Holmes Shared a Tribute to 'Pieces of April' on Instagram in August

Derek Luke wears a hat with blazer and T-shirt.
Shutterstock | 842245

While many years have gone by, Holmes hasn't forgotten about her beloved character, April Burns, or her cast mates, including Derek Luke (Bobby), Sean Hayes (Wayne), Alison Pill (Beth Burns), Oliver Platt (Jim Burns), and Patricia Clarkson (Joy Burns). And, in a post shared to her Instagram page at the end of August, she looked back on their Sundance Film Festival premiere.

"We went to Sundance with Pieces of April in 2003. It was such an incredible experience to be a part of this wonderful festival that really nurtures and inspires artists and creates such a beautiful community of creative souls," she wrote in her message to her fans and followers.

Katie Holmes' Post Honored the Sundance Organization

Sean Hayes wears a black suit and plaid shirt.
Shutterstock | 564025

"This summer, [the Sundance Organization] is celebrating 40 years of supporting independent artists. As a nonprofit, they’ve been able to offer their vital artist programs because of the generosity of people who understand the impact that storytelling can have on our culture and the importance of diverse voices," Holmes continued in the post.

Holmes went on to encourage her fans and followers to donate to the organization, if they are able, and provided them with a link to visit to do so.

'Pieces of April' Brought in $3.2 Million

Alison Pill wears red and red lipstick with curly hair.
Shutterstock | 1296406

According to Rotten Tomatos, Pieces of April was given an 84 percent on the Tomatometer and a 73 percent audience score.

The film followed Holmes' character as she attempted to reunite her estranged family with a homemade Thanksgiving dinner.

While Pieces of April was a low-budget film, costing just $300,000 to make, its creators certainly made a honorable profit.

According to Box Office Mojo, the film brought in a whopping $3,272,028, with $2,528,664 of that total being generated in the United States alone.

You Can Watch 'Pieces of April' on Amazon Prime

Patricia Clarkson wears a glowing red gown with a Golden Globe Award.
Shutterstock | 564025

If you are old-fashioned, you can certainly order or purchase a DVD from a local store on internet distributor. But, if you are like most and have ditched the DVD player and taken to streaming, you can watch Pieces of April on Amazon Prime.

Even if you aren't a member of the streaming service, you can rent the movie for just $3.99, or you can purchase it and save it on your computer for the low price of $14.99 for endless viewing.

Latest Headlines

Xavier Prather Named As First Black Winner Of 'Big Brother,' How Much Did He Win?

September 30, 2021

Olivia Jade Criticized In Tight Leggings Rehearsals Before 'DWTS'

September 30, 2021

Amelia Hamlin Apologizes To Father For Exposing Chest

September 30, 2021

'Hermione Granger' Face Emma Watson Admits Her Car Isn't The 'Prettiest'

September 30, 2021

Alexandra Daddario Proud Of '100-Foot' Bikini Jump

September 30, 2021

'Rust to Riches' Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

September 30, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.